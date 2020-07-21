Colonial Downs moves to ‘spectator-free’ racing

NEW KENT Co., Va. (WWBT) - Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Colonial Downs announced on Tuesday that it will be moving to a “spectator-free” racing program for the 2020 race meet, which opens on July 27.
The decision comes after a request from the Virginia Racing Commission and the Virginia Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association. Officials said the move comes out of the abundance of caution and allows Colonial Downs to focus on key operating areas.
“We accept the position of our industry partners that adjusting to spectator-free racing is ultimately best for protecting the health and safety of our racing participants,” said John Marshall, Executive Vice President of Operations for Colonial Downs. “Our team is prepared to deliver a quality racing product while ensuring a safely run meet, which is our chief objective.”
Colonial Downs joins other major racetracks in the region going without spectators including Saratoga, Laurel Park and Penn National.
“Our horsemen fully support the decision to conduct racing without fans at Colonial this summer, otherwise the public health risk is too great,” said Frank Petramalo, Jr., Executive Director of V-HBPA. “There is a bright spot -- all our races will be televised live on the TVG network, and people can wager on TVG or on other on-line sites.”
The 2020 Colonial Downs meeting will be on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, with first post time at 5:30 p.m. The meeting will conclude on Sept. 2.
For jockeys participating in the upcoming meeting, Colonial Downs has established the following procedures:
- Jockeys must provide a negative Covid-19 test before arriving on Colonial Downs grounds for the first time, and the test must have been taken since last riding elsewhere.
- Jockeys who leave Colonial Downs to ride elsewhere, or enter another racetracks jockey’s quarters, will not be permitted to return to Colonial Downs unless they self-quarantine for 14 days and obtain and provide a negative Covid-19 test.
