Charlottesville City Council advances Smart Scale project submissions

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville city council voted 3-2 to move forward with funding applications for four infrastructure projects.
Charlottesville will submit projects on West Main Street, Ridge Street, Preston Avenue, and Emmet Street for consideration in VDOT’s Smart Scale funding.
Council voted after public comment, in which some people were concerned about the Preston Avenue project and its impact on the neighborhood in the area of Grady Avenue. Some are concerned those plans could be locked in place too soon and without enough community input. Vice Mayor Sena Magill and Councilor Michael Payne voted against submitting all four projects, but they were outnumbered.
The cost estimates for these improvements range from $4.5 million to $8 million and focus on renovations to bike lanes, crosswalks, and intersections.
For projects on West Main, Ridge Street, and Preston Avenue, the Council is seeking “100% federal and state funding.” Emmett Street renovation would require utility relocation costs from local funding, while the transportation improvements would be covered by the federal and state fund.
If any of the projects are selected by VDOT for Smart Scale funding, public hearings will be held to evaluate the designs. No construction would begin without further discussion and decisions on the plans.
