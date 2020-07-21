Charlottesville-based company files for bankruptcy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville-based student-travel company, WorldStrides, has filed for bankruptcy.
The company announced Tuesday, July 21, that it has filed for Chapter 11. WorldStrides also stated that it expects to keep paying “active employee salaries, and intends to continue pay customer refunds.
WorldStrides began canceling overseas programs back in February.
“Our industry has been at a standstill due to the pandemic,”, WorldStrides President and Chief Executive Officer Robert Gogel said in the announcement. “Nevertheless, both our owners and our lenders continue to believe in the long-term opportunity for WorldStrides, and they are now reinvesting in our future.”
Court filings and other documents related to the proceedings are available at cases.stretto.com/WorldStrides.
