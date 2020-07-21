Central Virginia “Healthcare Heroes” tribute video debuts online

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A video tribute to health care workers and first responders fighting coronavirus on the front lines has debuted online.
The tribute videos are part of a series being released by Tribute to First Responders Inc. The first two episodes are dedicated to healthcare workers and medevac teams respectively. Watch the videos below.
Organizer Jack Maxwell says it’s a way for people in central Virginia to honor their healthcare heroes at home and nationwide.
“We are all in this together. We can make - we can overcome this COVID-19 stuff,” Maxwell said. “Stay home, wear masks, make sure you stay healthy. Again, we are all in this together. We can show support to each other. We are one nation, one community.”
The remaining episodes will be debuting in the coming weeks.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.
Healthcare Workers Tribute Video:
Medevac Teams Tribute Video: