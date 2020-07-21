Business relief grants coming to Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Relief grants are on the way for businesses in Greene County, thanks to a partnership between the county’s economic development authority and the Community Investment Collaborative (CIC).
Any businesses negatively impacted by COVID-19 state mandates are eligible for grants. Greene County is getting federal funding to support them.
CIC will provide lending programs and support similar to its work right now in Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Fluvanna County.
Greene County Economic Development Authority Release July 21, 2020
Greene County EDA partners with Community Investment Collaborative
CIC will be providing support for COVID 19 Business Grants
Ruckersville, VA: The Greene County Economic Development Authority will be partnering with Community Investment Collaborative (CIC) to provide relief grants for county businesses that have been negatively impacted by COVID-19 state mandated restrictions. Greene county will be receiving funds from the CARES act, a portion of will be going to fund the business grant program.
CIC is a non-profit organization that focuses on supporting small businesses with the central Virginia region. Through their entrepreneurial workshops they help businesses gain business mentorship, micro-lending, and other support services.
They have developed a streamlined process for supporting other lending programs. Currently, they manage the application and administration of lending programs with the City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, and Fluvanna. Greene will be able to use the same process to provide support for its grant program and will eventually move its general micro lending program to CIC as well.
About the Greene County Economic Development Authority: The Greene County Economic Development Authority (EDA) strives to promote economic development in Greene County by creating an enabling environment for commerce for the economic vibrancy, health, safety, welfare and prosperity of the community and its citizens. All activities of the EDA are aimed at enhancing the image of Greene County as a business friendly community with an educated workforce that is eager to participate in the growth of our local economy.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.