Boy Scouts staying connected during COVID-19 pandemic

An organization that has continued to keep children and families engaged during the COVID-19 pandemic is asking what it can do for the community.
Virginia Headwaters Council CEO Jim Battaglia says Boy Scouts of America (BSA) responded immediately to the pandemic by going virtual. BSA has provided online merit badges, online cub scout programs, online camporees, and virtual campfires.
The Boy Scouts continue to look for ways to be of service.
“We want to ask what the community needs of us. Is there clean up days? Is there something that we can do?” Battaglia said. “We donated masks and gloves to hospitals and doctors offices early on when there was a shortage. We want to know what we can do for the community.”
Scout groups are starting to meet in person while adhering to state and federal guidelines.
Kids ages five to 18 are invited to sign up to be a scout.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.