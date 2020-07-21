Albemarle Co. orchard battling hot and dry summer

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - It’s been a dry, hot summer at Carter Mountain Orchard, but that hasn’t yet caused too much of a concern because peaches thrive in these conditions.
“We can certainly use a little rain, but peaches like dry, hot weather. Our grapes like hot weather, and the apples would love a little more rain but it hasn’t been critical yet,” Cynthia Chiles, a member of the family-owned orchard, said.
Chiles says the consistently hot weather hasn’t done too much damage to the crops, but that doesn’t mean it won’t in the near future.
“You’ll see signs from the trees,” Chiles said. “When the leaves start wilting, or the fruit stops growing at the rate we expect it to grow this time of year, that’s when we would look at irrigating it or, you know, figuring out what to do about it.”
Many of the trees on the land have deep roots ,which helps them survive hot dry spells.
If a drought were to occur, it would affect more than just one year’s crops.
“A drought can be can be critical,” Chiles said. “Not only for this year’s crop, but if we do get into a drought, it actually affects the next couple years crops, because the trees don’t put out the same growth that they would because they’re trying to conserve.”
As of now, the orchard is still operating as normal with apple season quickly approaching.
Chiles said that apple season usually starts in the middle of August and will last until Thanksgiving.
