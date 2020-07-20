VDOT Traffic Alert: Portion of Entry Run Road in Greene County closed July 27 - Aug. 14

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Part of Route 643 in Greene County will be closed to all traffic from July 27 - August 14 so Virginia Department of Transportation crews can replace several drainage pipes.
Entry Run Road will be closed from Taylor Mountain Road (Route 642) to the end of the road. No traffic will be allowed past Taylor Mountain Road.
A pedestrian bridge will be built so property owners can get to their homes.
Updates and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.
