UVA’s Charles Snowden on Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden is on the Preseason Watch List for the Butkus award, which is presented each year to the top linebacker in college football.
Snowden had 72-tackles for the Cavaliers last season, with eleven tackles for a loss, and five sacks.
He also had four pass breakup’s, and was named Honorable Mention All-ACC.
The 6-foot-7 senior is one of five ACC players on the Butkus Watch List, and he’s on the list for the second year in a row.
Snowden was previously named to the Watch List for the Bednarik Award, which is given to the Most Outstanding Defensive player in college football.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.