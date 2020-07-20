UVA’s Charles Snowden on Butkus Award Preseason Watch List

Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden is on the Preseason Watch List for the Butkus award, which is presented each year to the top linebacker in college football.

UVA’s Charles Snowden on Butkus Award Preseason Watch List
UVA linebacker Charles Snowden (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | July 20, 2020 at 10:08 PM EDT - Updated July 20 at 10:08 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia senior linebacker Charles Snowden is on the Preseason Watch List for the Butkus award, which is presented each year to the top linebacker in college football.

Snowden had 72-tackles for the Cavaliers last season, with eleven tackles for a loss, and five sacks.

He also had four pass breakup’s, and was named Honorable Mention All-ACC.

The 6-foot-7 senior is one of five ACC players on the Butkus Watch List, and he’s on the list for the second year in a row.

Snowden was previously named to the Watch List for the Bednarik Award, which is given to the Most Outstanding Defensive player in college football.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.