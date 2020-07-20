Staying cool on the water at Albemarle County parks

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - While Albemarle County swimming facilities are closed some people are still staying cool by spending time on the water at county parks.
The Orejudos family decided to rent paddleboards for the first time and enjoyed an afternoon on Beaver Creek Reservoir in Crozet.
They say it is tough since the coronavirus closed the local pools, but it does not stop them from having fun outside.
“It’s been a pretty hot stretch of weather here. You know, I think looking for alternative ways to cool off has been it’s been a little bit of a challenge, but we’ve enjoyed our time our time out here. I think next summer when things are hopefully back to normal we’ll still be trying to take advantage of these of these things,” Bill Orejudos stated.
Despite the heat, a few people also tried catching some fish at Mint Springs Park.
All Albemarle County parks swimming facilities plan to stay closed for the rest of the summer.
