Sen. Mark Warner takes part in Black Economic Alliance webinar

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner joined other lawmakers Monday night for a webinar hosted by the Black Economic Alliance.
The senator shared his thoughts alongside Senators Cory Booker, Kamala Harris and Chuck Schumer. He says the failure to provide fair access to capital for Black and Brown Americans is something that’s been a problem for years, but the COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated that problem exponentially.
“We’re seeing now of the 2.7 million black businesses in America, already 440,000 of them have had to shut down at a rate almost 2 and a half to one over white-owned businesses,” Sen. Warner said. “And we saw in our efforts to date, the PPP program, well-intentioned, but if you were a Black-owned business, Latinx-owned business, a woman-owned business, and you didn’t have traditional banking relationships, your chance of getting that capital was slim to none.”
Sen. Warner says he is working on legislation to help Black and Brown-owned businesses. If passed, he says the aid would be “both a short and long-term economic game changer.”
