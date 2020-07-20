Many retailers are now requiring masks to enter stores

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Starting Monday, July 20, many retailers are requiring people to wear a face mask in order to enter stores.
Walmart, Petsmart, CVS, and Virginia ABC stores are among the stores now requiring a mask due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Some people in Charlottesville agree: no mask, no service. “The virus is still out there. It’s still real,” Lanard Witt said.
While Governor Ralph Northam issued a mask mandate in late May, some states have not, causing national retailers to push ahead.
“This is a virus that has to be patient. We have to take our time and wait this thing out, because if we don’t we are going to end up killing ourselves and killing our loved ones,” Witt said.
One Charlottesville store has yet to allow customers inside yet, it will require masks when it does.
“Once we do get to that point where we do allow customers back in, we will be requiring masks, and that’s mostly just for everyone to feel comfortable, not just our staff,” Corner Juice Director of Operations Willem Brikkenaar Van Dijk said.
In a statement to NBC29, CVS says it will require all customers to wear masks, but if confronted with a non-compliant customer, it is instructing employees to, “Avoid escalated confrontations, and to instead help them complete their purchases as quickly as possible.”
Stores may just now be asking customers to wear them, but many employees have been donning masks for eight to nine hours, or more, each day to protect coworkers and customers.
“It definitely gets a little strenuous, but I know I’m doing it for the right thing. I know I’m doing it for the people around me, and that’s what keeps me going,” Van Dijk said.
Starting Wednesday, July 22, Kroger will require all customers to wear masks too.
