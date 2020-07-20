How outdoor businesses stay safe in the heat

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Many businesses don’t have an option but to spend time in the heat during the summer months, that’s why most of them have plans in place to stay cool.
“On hot days, and we start usually around six in the morning, try to finish up by noon,” Christian’s Lawn Care owner Jim Christian said.
Christian says the safety of his employees is the top priority.
“I told my guys the main thing is never [go] fast, go slow,” Christian said. “Even on cold days go slow, take your time, be safe because I need you.”
Construction workers like Eric Blowe of Richmond Primoid says taking breaks and finding shade is crucial to staying safe in the summer.
“Just trying to stay out of the sun as much as possible,” Blowe said.
Both businesses say they supply workers with water, but Christian says he often times gets dehydrated working in the sun.
“Even if I drink a lot of water it doesn’t seem like it’s enough [because] you still cramp up,” Christian said. “It’s just too much, you know? It’s bad, bad for your health.”
Thankfully, he has never experienced a heat stroke, but knows the warning signs: “The light-headedness, and the breathing, and you just know you got to go sit down in the air conditioning or drink some water call it a day,” Christian said.
In addition to drinking water and finding shade, some people try to wear light colors to absorb less heat.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.