Heat Wave Continues. Daily Chance of Storms

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Heat Wave to continue this week, with only some brief relief from scattered storms that develop during the afternoon and evening.
A ridge of high pressure anchored off the coast, will continue to bring more days in the 90s, high humidity and real feel temperatures above 100 for the next few days. Take those steps to stay cool and limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest part of the afternoon. Slow down, make sure the pets have shade and cool water, and be sure to check in on the elderly. Each afternoon this week, will feature some scattered showers and storms. Coverage will vary, but if you do receive a storm, isolated severe is possible, with gusty winds, spotty hail and locally heavy rain. Storms will provide some temporary cooling from the heat, but it will remain humid.
As we move toward the weekend, not as hot and the chance of storms is lower.
After sunset and before dawn, in the northern sky close to the Big Dipper, the Comet Neowise is still visible.
Tonight: Few evening storms fade. Mostly clear, muggy, some fog. Low low to mid 70s.
Tuesday: Hot and humid. Partly sunny. Scattered PM and evening storms. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.
Wednesday: Hot and humid.Partly sunny. Scattered PM and evening storms. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.
Thursday: Hot and humid.Partly sunny. Scattered PM and evening storms. Highs mid to upper 90s. Lows low 70s.
Friday: Partly sunny, hot. Some PM storms. Highs upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, Highs:upper 80s to low 90s. Lows around 70.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 90s. Lows around 70.
Monday: Mostly sunny, hot and more humid. Highs mid 90s.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.