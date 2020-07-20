Heat Wave Continues. Daily Chance of Storms

A ridge of high pressure anchored off the coast, will continue to bring more days in the 90s, high humidity and real feel temperatures above 100 for the next few days. Take those steps to stay cool and limit time outdoors, especially during the hottest part of the afternoon. Slow down, make sure the pets have shade and cool water, and be sure to check in on the elderly. Each afternoon this week, will feature some scattered showers and storms. Coverage will vary, but if you do receive a storm, isolated severe is possible, with gusty winds, spotty hail and locally heavy rain. Storms will provide some temporary cooling from the heat, but it will remain humid.