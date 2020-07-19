Heat Advisory

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Real feel conditions will be over 100 Today. Try to limit your outdoor activities. Today will be the hottest of our current heatwave. As conditions warm, a scattered shower or storm will be possible later Today. More of the same is expected for the remainder of the week. By the Weekend temperatures will begin to cool a little with lower chances for storms. Slow down, make sure the pets have shade and cool water, and be sure to check in on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !