CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Real feel conditions will be over 100 Today. Try to limit your outdoor activities. Today will be the hottest of our current heatwave. As conditions warm, a scattered shower or storm will be possible later Today. More of the same is expected for the remainder of the week. By the Weekend temperatures will begin to cool a little with lower chances for storms. Slow down, make sure the pets have shade and cool water, and be sure to check in on the elderly. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Heat Advisory, scattered storms, High: near 100
Tonight: Evening storms, areas of fog, Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.