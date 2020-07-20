Greene County launches website for businesses open during the pandemic

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County is making it easier for people to get involved in the community. The county’s economic development office launched a new website called Greene Together.
The site makes it easier to find local businesses and organizations that are still open during the pandemic.
Alan Yost, Greene County’s director of economic development, says the website connects people to tools to help support the community in more ways than shopping local.
“Residents can look to see what government services are there, what utility services are there, what nonprofits, how to be involved in the community in a variety of ways, and a community calendar. So, this website is much more comprehensive than just the businesses themselves,” he stated.
Businesses and services not listed on the site can register online here.
