Greene County dismayed as RSA takes reins on water improvement project, does away with facility fees

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A multimillion dollar water improvement project in Greene County may be off the table after a Rapidan Service Authority Board of Members meeting on Thursday, July 16. In it, the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) says it will no longer collect a water facility fee that supported it.
Greene County released a statement calling RSA’s actions ‘unwarranted and outrageous’ and insists that county residents deserve better.
According to RSA’s press release, this difficult decision was necessary to ensure progress.
“There is a strong belief that Greene County residents and Greene County water customers in particular, deserve better and we look for better,” Greene County Administrator Mark Taylor said.
Back in 2005, Greene County and RSA teamed up to tackle various water infrastructure improvements, including the White Run Reservoir and a water treatment facility.
“What was agreed to was the county would undertake two phases of water system improvements,” RSA General Manager Tim Clemons said. “In return, the service authority would allow them to collect and keep what we call availability fees, some people call impact or facility fees.”
Taylor says they invested over $11 million into the project.
“The suggestion that nothing has been done or the project has not been initiated could not be further from the truth,” he said. “It is important to the future of Greene County to continue with the plan.”
Clemons recognizes that work has been done by the county in the first phase. “The first phase did get completed,” he said. “It was some water system improvements, line improvements, and a water storage tank and that did get completed. The second phase has not.”
However, Clemons says the second phase has yet to get off the ground. “Really nothing has happened on it at this point,” he said.
As a result, the Rapidan Service Authority Board of Members decided the facility fee charged by the county was no longer sustainable.
“The RSA board has I think determined that its time for the RSA to be responsible for those improvements so they made a decision last week to reassume that role and responsibility,” Clemons said.
Clemons says they still have the Greene County customers’ best interest at heart. “Our goal is still to provide them with service in the most economical and efficient way that we can and we will continue to do that,” he said.
Greene County Board of Supervisors will address the issue virtually in a special emergency meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 21.
GREENE COUNTY 7/19/20 PRESS RELEASE:
At its regular monthly meeting on Thursday, July 16, 2020, the Rapidan Service Authority (RSA) Board of Members took action repudiating or canceling multiple existing agreements between RSA and Greene County. Greene County’s two appointed representatives to the RSA Board strenuously opposed, and voted against, RSA’s outrageous action.
The RSA Board’s action was ill-advised.
RSA knows that the Greene County Water Supply Project was initiated years ago.
RSA knows that Greene County has completed the land acquisition for the White Run Reservoir.
RSA knows that Greene County has completed the engineering plans for the new water treatment plant, the dam, the reservoir, and other water system improvements.
RSA knows that Greene County has been paying down existing water system debt, including RSA debt that Greene County assumed by agreement.
RSA knows that Greene County has spent more than $11 million on the Water Supply Project to date.
RSA knows that Greene County plans to obtain financing and break ground on water improvements in early 2021.
RSA acted without a plan; no plan was shown to the RSA Board or to Greene County citizens.
RSA knows that Greene County needs a reliable water supply far greater than our current run-of-the-river withdrawal from the Rapidan River.
Greene County customers deserve better – better water quality, better customer service, better water service standards. Greene County residents also deserve greater transparency and greater accountability from its water service provider.
Greene County Board of Supervisors Chairman Bill Martin has called for a special emergency meeting of the Board of Supervisors to be held on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 6:30 PM for the Board of Supervisors to hear briefings on RSA’s action and to consult with the County Attorney regarding Greene County’s response to RSA’s unwarranted and outrageous action.