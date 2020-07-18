Extreme heat and humidity

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued A Heat Advisory for the entire NBC29 viewing from noon until 8pm Today. Real feel conditions are expected to exceed 100 degrees. Scattered showers and storms could bring temporary relief. The hot and humid conditions will stick around for the rest of the week. By far, Today will be the hottest day of this current heat wave. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: near 100
Tonight: Evening storms, areas of fog, Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Partly showers and storms, High: low 90s....Low: low 70s
Friday : Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s
Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70
Sunday: Partly sunny, Isolated storm, High; low 90....Low: low 70s
