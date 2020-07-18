Extreme heat and humidity

Scattered storms

July 20, 2020 at 7:33 AM EDT - Updated July 20 at 7:33 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The National Weather Service has issued A Heat Advisory for the entire NBC29 viewing from noon until 8pm Today. Real feel conditions are expected to exceed 100 degrees. Scattered showers and storms could bring temporary relief. The hot and humid conditions will stick around for the rest of the week. By far, Today will be the hottest day of this current heat wave. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: near 100

Tonight: Evening storms, areas of fog, Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Wednesday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Partly showers and storms, High: low 90s....Low: low 70s

Friday : Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: upper 60s

Saturday: Partly sunny, isolated storm, High: low 90s...Low: around 70

Sunday: Partly sunny, Isolated storm, High; low 90....Low: low 70s

