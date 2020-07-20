Court Square conversation dives into history, marker meanings

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The history and meaning of Court Square and its monuments came into better focus Monday night.
The second of three community conversations featured a panel of experts and was moderated by Dr. Andrea Dougles of the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. The goal was to highlight the historical and cultural significance of the public space, and open up the discussion to tell a more inclusive story.
Panelists believe that rethinking the space, and even potentially removing statues, does not equal erasing history.
“Heritage is not history. And when I think of heritage, I think heritage is best understood as a verb. It’s an act. It’s a decision. It’s the conferring of meaning to both the tangible and intangible,” Director of Community Initiatives at Virginia Humanities, Justin Reid said.
Panelists say they hope the discussion starts a larger dialogue. The final virtual conversation will be held Friday, July 24. To learn more or sign up for the event, click here.
A public hearing on the future of the “At Ready” monument featuring a confederate solider, as well as the canons and canon balls outside Albemarle County’s courthouse, is scheduled for August 6.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.