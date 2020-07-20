Charlottesville hotels and inns seeing slight rebound, bracing for potential fall downturn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - When the coronavirus pandemic forced people nationwide to shelter in place and ground economies to a halt, the hotel industry was among the hardest hit businesses. Now, with Virginia reopening they’re starting to see positive signs, but they say it is far from business as usual.
Hotels and Inns around Virginia are still struggling, months after COVID-19 evaporated their business almost overnight. Dinsmore Inn Owner Ryan Hubbard says that business all but disappeared in March, April and May.
“Most notably, during May during graduation weekend,” he explained. “You know, you cover a couple of months worth of expenses in the month of May.”
It’s a story echoed by inns across the Charlottesville area. According to data from analytics firm SRT Inc., from March to May hotel sales nationwide dropped 74% compared to the same period last year.
“Every phone call was regarding the cancellation and our occupancy went down into single digits,” Oakhurst Inn Owner Bill Chapman said.
Finally, guests are returning to the hotels. Most are coming from across Virginia or the surrounding states looking to get out of the house but only going so far.
“We’re seeing a lot more sort of short distance travel from people who can drive a couple of hours and come to Charlottesville that would have otherwise flown to a summer destination,” Hubbard said.
“In June we actually outperformed June 2019, that was a surprise to us,” Chapman said. “Just because a lot of people had sort of travel itch and wanted to go somewhere with a swimming pool.”
Quirk Hotel has also seen an uptick in guests since reopening to the public.
“Quirk Hotel are now into our 6th week since reopening on June 1,” Quirk General Manager Matthew Brink said. “We’ve seen a strong and steady amount of local guests booking rooms in the week for the week traveling from Washington DC and closer cities like Richmond for one to two day ‘staycations.‘”
Hotels and Inns around Charlottesville say they are worried that a lack of activities around the University of Virginia could bring a downturn.
“Most if not all events at UVA have been canceled. Even though they will be having classes, we don’t expect them hosting very many visitors,” Chapman said.
That lack of events makes it hard to count on any rebound, large or small, continuing into the fall.
“We’re not making a lot of plans for the fall beyond just doing our best to let our past guests know that we’re open for business, that we would love to have them stay at the Densmore, and loved them to visit Charlottesville, and we hope that the university is able to ramp up its activities as the school year goes on,” Hubbard said.
The hotels are also taking additional sanitation steps. All staff are masked when interacting with customers, and some have even suspended their valet services to protect workers and guests. Hotels have also stepped up disinfection of common areas and rooms, on top of cleaning measures that were already in place.
