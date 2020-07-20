Charges filed in Virginia church stabbing that police chief helped subdue

CHANTILLY, Va. (AP) - A Virginia man is facing charges after police say he stabbed two people inside a church and had to be restrained by members of the congregation, including a police chief.
Fairfax County Police said Sunday they’ve charged Chance Harrison, 32, with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer and one count of misdemeanor assault.
WRC-TV reports that Fairfax County Police Chief Ed Roessler was in a Bible study class at Grace Covenant Church on Saturday when Harrison walked into the room and stabbed the pastor leading the class.
Roessler and another person disarmed the suspect, police said. Police said two people suffered injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening.
