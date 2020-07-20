Bumpass man guilty in case involving the sexual exploitation of a minor

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Bumpass man is facing up to 80 years in prison after be convicted on all charges related to a Louisa County teenager’s disappearance last year.
According to Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire, 34-four-year-old Bruce W. Lynch, Jr. was scheduled for arraignment on eight charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor when he entered pleas of guilty to all charges without any agreement with prosecutors.
Lynch was apprehended with the 14-year-old victim in Caroline County back in late October 2019. Authorities - which included the FBI, Virginia State Police, and sheriff’s deputies - had been searching for them for more than a week.
The teenage girl was safely reunited with her family.
It was revealed during a previous court hearing that Lynch had admitted during an interrogation to being intimate with the teen on several occasions, and that he was in love with her.
Lynch is scheduled to be sentenced on September 21.
07/20/2020 Release from Louisa County Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Robert M. Wood:
Louisa – Today, Louisa County Commonwealth’s Attorney Rusty McGuire announced that the Louisa County Circuit Court has convicted Bruce W. Lynch, Jr., 34, of Bumpass, Virginia, of all charges involved in the disappearance and exploitation of a child in the fall of 2019.
Lynch was scheduled for arraignment on eight charges related to the sexual exploitation of a minor when he entered pleas of guilty to all charges without any agreement with the commonwealth.
The case involving Lynch gained nationwide attention when the child’s mother called the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office on October 21, 2019, at approximately 6:00 a.m. and indicated that her 14 year-old child was missing and possibly with Lynch.
With few leads and grave concern for the child’s safety, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office rapidly established a Task Force to locate Lynch and the child. The Task Force partnered with other local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies and began a nationwide manhunt.
Following the release of an AMBER Alert nine days after the child was taken, a concerned citizen spotted Lynch and the child in Caroline County, Virginia. The citizen called 911 and followed the car until the local deputies arrived and took Lynch into custody.
Speaking on Lynch’s conviction, McGuire said: “I can’t imagine the feeling of a parent waking up and realizing that their child is missing. We are thankful for the many law enforcement agencies involved in this case and the quick action of the citizen who spotted Lynch and the child. Their actions ensured that the child was returned home safely and that the Defendant was held accountable.”
The law enforcement agencies involved in the search were operating around the clock from October 21, 2019, to October 30, 2019, to bring the child home safely. Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Bob Wood, who prosecuted the case with McGuire, said: “the tireless hours of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Virginia State Police, Hanover County Sheriff’s Office, National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, and the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office ensured this child was returned home safely and we are extremely lucky to have these heroes on the front lines keeping our communities safe.”
Bruce Lynch, Jr. is scheduled to be sentenced on September 21, 2020, and faces up to 80 years in prison.
