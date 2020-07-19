Monticello High School alumna creates scholarship for Black female students heading to college

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A Monticello High School alumna is raising money for Black female students heading to college.
LaToya Brackett created the Phyllis Marie Brackett Scholarship, in memory of her mother, to provide additional funding for miscellaneous charges not included in tuition or room and board fees. The scholarship is awarded annually to a Monticello High senior, focusing on Black, first-generation, college-bound females living in a single-parent household.
“So there’s transition costs and hidden costs of college and that’s where I wanna hit, because $1,000 isn’t going to make an amazing different in regards to the fees, tuition fees. That’s $40,000 - $60,000 these days,” Brackett said. “But it’s going to make an impact on this young woman’s life as she transitions, and it will always be there for her.”
Over $5,000 has been raised so far to support scholarship winners. Brackett said she has a goal of fundraising $10,000 and wants to expand the scholarship to students in other high schools in the Charlottesville-Albemarle area.
