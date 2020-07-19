High Heat Alert

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Today will be day 24 in a row of at least 90° at the Charlottesville, Albemarle Airport. No sign of this heat wave breaking anytime soon.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of the region Sunday Noon through 8 PM. The heat index, or feels like temperature combined with the relative humidity will be as high as 100 to 105 degrees! Be sure to practice heat safety today by drinking plenty of fluids, staying out of the sun if possible and take frequent breaks in the shade or inside an air conditioned room.
Highs in the 90s and even 100 degrees in the shade today and Monday! The heat index, or feels like temperatures will be near or exceed 100 degrees at times during the afternoon into mid week.
A better scattered shower and thunderstorm risk returns to the region mid to late week.
Sunday: Partly sunny, Hazy, hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the 90s. Feeling hotter with the relative humidity. Light southwest breeze.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Temperatures in the 90s through sunset. Lows in the muggy 70s.
Monday: Hazy, very hot and humid. Highs 95 to 100 degrees! Feeling closer to 105 degrees with the heat index! Spotty shower/storm risk. Lows in the 70s.
Tuesday through Friday: Partly sunny, hot and tropical. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the 70s.
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid with an isolated shower/storm risk. Highs lower 90s.
