Fluvanna County is providing small business grants

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Fluvanna County is providing grants to small business based in Fluvanna County.
The grant is designed to help for-profit companies and private schools operate under the new health conditions. The amount awarded per grant is on a sliding scale determined by the amount of employees each business has. In total, the county has allocated $350,000 for the grant program.
“I’ve talked to business that have lost tens of thousands of dollars throughout the COVID-19 health disruption so while we can’t make everyone completely whole this will help people keep the lights on and keep moving forward,” Fluvanna County Economic Development Coordinator Bryan Rothamel said.
The application for the grant is open until July 22, 2020.
Fluvanna County:
The Funds for Recovery and Operations Management (FROM): Fluvanna Small Business Grants will help businesses from Fluvanna recover from the effects of the ongoing health crisis. The FROM: Fluvanna grants will allow businesses to recoup the increased cost of operation, lost revenue, and other unbudgeted expenses caused by the COVID-19 health crisis.
“Our business community is an important aspect of the community. The FROM: Fluvanna grants will allow businesses to operate under the new health guidelines. We hope the grants will allow businesses to keep employees and operations as we navigate the world we now live in,” said Bryan Rothamel, Fluvanna’s Economic Development Coordinator.
The FROM: Fluvanna grants are structured to assist for-profit companies and private schools in Fluvanna. Grant amounts are on a sliding scale based on the number of employees at the business. The grants start at $2,500 up to $20,000:
- O Full-Time Equivalent (FTE) employees: up to $2,500
- 1 FTE employees: up to $5,000
- 2-20 FTE employees: up to $10,000
- 21-50 FTE employees: up to $15,000
- 51+ FTE employees: up to $20,000
Businesses based in Fluvanna are eligible for the FROM: Fluvanna grant. Franchises not based in Fluvanna, banks, and non-profit businesses are not eligible to apply.
If you would like to be notified when applications open for this program, please complete this inquiry form:
