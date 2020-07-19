Albemarle County man killed in Charlottesville fatal crash

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - An Albemarle County man was killed in a car crash on July 18, according to the Charlottesville Police Department (CPD).
The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street Extended and Harris Road. A small Toyota pickup truck ran a red light and struck a sedan traveling through the intersection. Police say the truck’s driver, Dustin Ryan Parr, a 30-year-old resident of Albemarle County, died at the scene. The driver of the sedan was transported to the University of Virginia hospital with injuries but is listed in good condition.
CPD is asking anyone who may have witnessed this incident to call (434) 970-3280 with information. The cause of the crash is under investigation.
This is a developing story.
Charlottesville Police Department Press Release - 07/19/2020
UPDATE: 7/19/2020 12:45 p.m.):
The cause of the crash remains under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.
ORIGINAL (7/19/2020 12 a.m.):
On July 18, 2020, at approximately 1823 hours, Albemarle County police officers were dispatched to an accident on Richmond Road at the intersection of Hunter’s Way. The caller reported a small Toyota pickup truck had struck them and fled the scene heading westbound on Richmond Road.
Shortly after, the Albemarle/Charlottesville Emergency Communications Center received multiple 911 calls reporting a Toyota pick-up truck driving erratically at numerous locations within the City of Charlottesville. At approximately 1847 hours, the truck was seen traveling at a high rate of speed on 5th Street Extended. The truck briefly left the City but made a U-turn just past the County line and traveled north into the City.
At approximately 1849 hours, while traveling northbound on 5th Street Extended, the driver of the truck ran a red light at the intersection of Harris Road, and collided with a sedan in the intersection.
The driver of the truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s name is being withheld at this time pending notification of family members.
The driver of the sedan was transported to the University of Virginia hospital with injuries but thankfully is listed in good condition.
This incident is currently under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Charlottesville Police Department at (434) 970-3280.
