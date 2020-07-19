Albemarle County man killed in Charlottesville fatal crash

The accident occurred just after 6 p.m. at the intersection of 5th Street Extended and Harris Road. A small Toyota pickup truck ran a red light and struck a sedan traveling through the intersection. Police say the truck’s driver, Dustin Ryan Parr, a 30-year-old resident of Albemarle County, died at the scene. The driver of the sedan was transported to the University of Virginia hospital with injuries but is listed in good condition.