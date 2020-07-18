UVA Health, Fifeville Neighborhood Association host COVID-19 testing event

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - In its ongoing campaign to help treat people at higher risk of COVID-19, UVA Health teamed up with Fifeville residents to host a testing event targeting people of color.
The clinic was free and open to the public and testing took place at Burley Middle School. The health system partnered with the Fifeville Neighborhood Association to put on the testing clinic.Carmelita Woods, an organizer, says the clinic wouldn’t have been possible without the help of many volunteers.
“We have a lot of volunteers out here,” Woods said. “It’s great, a lot of people came out here to to help out. UVA doctors, medical students, and some of the doctors brought their kids out to help out, we got some nurses here. It’s great.”
The clinic had over 100 people pre-register and many more show up at the site to be tested for COVID-19.
