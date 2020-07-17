Summer sizzle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Storms that cooled conditions a little yesterday have moved away. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Today, as the hot and humid conditions build. Real feel temperatures will soar to near 105 over the next few days. Our shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Sunday, but not a wash out. 90′s, high humidity, and daily chances of late day showers and storms will be with us throughout much of next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !