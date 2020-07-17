Summer sizzle

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Storms that cooled conditions a little yesterday have moved away. Partly to mostly sunny skies are expected Today, as the hot and humid conditions build. Real feel temperatures will soar to near 105 over the next few days. Our shower and thunderstorm chances will increase Sunday, but not a wash out. 90′s, high humidity, and daily chances of late day showers and storms will be with us throughout much of next week. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Partly sunny, hot and humid, isolated t-shower, High: mid 90s
Tonight: Partly cloudy and humid, Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: 100...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Friday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.