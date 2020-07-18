Louisa County Public Schools sets up “W.O.W.” units to provide free internet access

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Many students living in rural communities like those in Louisa County rely on their school for meals and internet access, and will need those things more than ever this school year as the pandemic continues. Administrators say they’re creating a reopening plan for the fall that serves students as best as possible, while prioritizing their safety.
“From day one of the planning process, we kept the safety of our staff and students our top priority,” Superintendent Doug Straley said.
Louisa County Public Schools, like many others, will offer both a 100 percent virtual and hybrid learning plan. As many students in the county have unreliable internet access, Straley said the county is working to make sure every student will have access to online content, no matter what learning plan they’re enrolled in.
“One of the things we’re looking at in our blended model is allowing students to download content while they’re at school,” Straley said. “So they can work offline when they’re at home so they wouldn’t need necessarily access to the internet for those virtual days at home.”
Students not returning to school can access solar-powered units called “W.O.W.,” units, littered across the county, that provide free internet.
“We’ve put 22 internet hot-spots throughout the community for our families to be able to access. We have another 10 we’re putting out next week as well,” Straley said.
Madison County and Green County are implementing similar plans.
School in Madison will have a hybrid and all-virtual model. Pre-K through 3rd grade students will be able to meet in person four days a week, 4th through 7th grade meeting two days a week, and 8th grade and up meeting one day a week. Devices and learning packets will be provided to students in need.
In Greene County, Pre-K through 3rd grade will have the option to attend in-person classes Monday-Friday, or two days a week in a hybrid model. Sixth grade and up will only be allowed to meet in-person two times a week. An all-virtual option is available as well.
Louisa County says they’re also planning on providing meals to all students, regardless of what learning model they are enrolled in. Straley said more than 150,000 meals were served since school closed earlier in the year and that the need will continue as the new school year begins.
“Meals will be provided to all our students five days a week,” Straley said.
Madison, Greene and Louisa County Public Schools will abide by social distance guidelines, require masks when students are unable to social distance, and will disinfect spaces thoroughly as students come and go throughout the building and on buses.
