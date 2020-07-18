CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Day 23 in a row of at least 90° at the Charlottesville, Albemarle Airport. No sign of the heat wave breaking anytime soon.
The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for much of central Virginia Sunday noon through 8 PM. The heat index, or feels like temperature combined with the relative humidity will be as high as 100 to 105 degrees!
Highs in the 90s and even 100 degrees in the shade on Monday! The heat index, or feels like temperatures will be near or exceed 100 degrees at times during the afternoon into mid week.
A better scattered shower and thunderstorm risk returns to the region mid to late week.
Saturday night: Very warm under a hazy starshine. 80s through midnight for Charlottesville. Lows in the 70s.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Highs in the 90s. Feeling hotter with the relative humidity.
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Mild and muggy. Lows in the 70s.
Monday: Hazy, very hot and humid. Highs 95 to 100 degrees! Feeling closer to 105 degrees with the heat index! Isolated shower/storm risk. Lows in the 70s.
Tuesday through Friday: Partly sunny, hot and tropical. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the 70s.
Saturday: Looking mainly dry at this time. Highs lower 90s. Lows near 70.
