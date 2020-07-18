American Legion Riders stop in Greene County

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Around 150 bikes, all part of the American Legion Riders stopped at the Walmart in Ruckersville on Saturday, July 18, as part of their annual scholarship ride.
“It’s a charity event, and it’s to make sure that the children of our veterans, especially those that are 50% disabled or killed in action, have the opportunity to have a better life because of the scholarships that are provided,” American Legion Rider Geoff Gavrila said.
The ride started with registration and dinner at American Legion Post 75 in Gloucester, Virginia.
“Then we have overnight stops and visits to various American Legion posts along the way,” said Gavrila. “Strasburg, Virginia is our endpoint, which is also where our state rally is gonna be.”
This is the third year of the state legacy run. This run is part of a nationwide movement, with 12 rides around the country raising money for the scholarship fund.
“During those 12 events, the American Legion has raised over $10 million to provide scholarships for the children of our veterans,” Gavrila said.
Gavrila is a retired member of the Air Force and has been a part of the American Legion Riders for 10 years. Now, he’s a member of an eight person Advanced Scouting Team.
“What we’ll do is we’ll direct traffic, provide them with directions for parking safe parking and we also do fuel stops,” Gavrila said.
The ride includes military veterans from all over the state who team up for one important cause.
“Once you serve in the armed forces, most veterans, want to continue to serve, and the American Legion is how you can do that,” Gavrila said.
The ride will continue until it reaches Strasburg.
