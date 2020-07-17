Woolen Mills resident starting community conversation with flyers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As Charlottesville begins to discuss a rewrite of the city’s zoning plans, one Woolen Mills neighbor is trying to start a community conversation.
“I feel like in this time we’ve spent more time in our neighborhood and realized why don’t we live, work, and know more of our neighbors? It would make it that much more liveable,” Maddy Green said.
Green says she has lived in the Woolen Mills neighborhood for four years.
“Several months into the pandemic I was feeling like we’ve seen more of our neighbors walking around, and I’m studying social work and I thought it was a high time for community organization because everyone is working here,” Green said.
Instead of using online technology to spread her message, Green took a simple approach: “Nextdoor is a way you can talk to your neighbors without really knowing them in person, but that’s not accessible to everyone or user friendly to everyone in the neighborhood. So I thought a flyer on the road, people are going to walk or drive by and might be able to see it and get involved,” she said.
Green is combining her background in architecture and social work to try to bring neighbors together.
“It might be time to decide what kinds of businesses we want in the neighborhood, and maybe people here run businesses, and we can invest and reap our own benefits and the increasing value of this neighborhood,” Green said.
Charlottesville City Hall encourages communities to voice their concerns and needs.
“It sounds like these flyers are calling neighbors to get together and help plan the future of their city, and we definitely embrace that,” City of Charlottesville Communications Director Brian Wheeler said. “We have an active process going on right now to update our comprehensive plan, the zoning,and to create a strategic plan for affordable housing.”
Green is trying to collaborate with her neighbors to decide what they could use in the area.
“If we want a little grocery store in our neighborhood, or if we want a community garden, I think these are all ideas that can all come together and make for ourselves,” Green said.
This community organizer is trying to bring her diverse community together to make a difference.
“It’s really as simple as a Zoom call, or hopefully sitting outside one day and talking to each other and thinking about what would make your home more liveable,” Green said.
If you’re interested in getting involved in Green’s efforts you can send an email to inclusiveneighborhoods@gmail.com.
