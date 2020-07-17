Two charged with murder in connection with the death of Bruce Williams in Staunton

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Two people have been charged in connection with the shooting death of 26-year-old Bruce L. Williams outside the Springhill Village Apartments in Staunton on July 9. According to a Staunton Police Department news release, two suspects were arrested at approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, July 17.
One suspect, 18-year-old Ja’Quez Eshaun Jerome Brown of Fishersville, has been charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
He is being held in the Middle River Regional Jail without bond.
The other suspect, 20-year-old Cameron Isaiah Bahle of Norcross, Georgia, has been charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.
He is currently being held in the Gwinnett County Jail without bond.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be forthcoming.
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office, Harrisonburg Police Department, Gwinnett County Sheriff’s Office, Gwinnett County Police Department, U.S. Marshal’s Regional Task Force in Gwinnett County, GA, and the U.S. Marshal’s Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force assisted the Staunton Police Department in the investigation and arrests of the suspects.
