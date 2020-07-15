Tracking a cold front

Scattered showers and storms

nbc29 weather at sunrise
July 17, 2020 at 7:48 AM EDT - Updated July 17 at 7:53 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. We are tracking a cold front that will bring showers and scattered storms across our region this afternoon. Heat and humidity is expected to remain high for the next several days. By this Weekend the front will push south, allowing clearing conditions for Saturday. However, as it stalls to our south chances for showers and storms increase by Sunday. Have a great and safe Weekend !

Today: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered showers and storms, High: Low 90s

Tonight: Evening storms, clearing with fog, Low: around 70

Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 60s

Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70

Wednesday: Mostly cloud showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s

Thursday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s

