CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. We are tracking a cold front that will bring showers and scattered storms across our region this afternoon. Heat and humidity is expected to remain high for the next several days. By this Weekend the front will push south, allowing clearing conditions for Saturday. However, as it stalls to our south chances for showers and storms increase by Sunday. Have a great and safe Weekend !
Today: Mix of clouds and sun, scattered showers and storms, High: Low 90s
Tonight: Evening storms, clearing with fog, Low: around 70
Saturday: Partly sunny, hot and humid, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: mid 60s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High: upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70
Wednesday: Mostly cloud showers and storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thursday: Mostly cloudy scattered storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.