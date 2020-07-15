CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Early sunshine will give way to increasing cloudiness Today. We are tracking a cold front that will bring showers and scattered storms across our region this afternoon. Heat and humidity is expected to remain high for the next several days. By this Weekend the front will push south, allowing clearing conditions for Saturday. However, as it stalls to our south chances for showers and storms increase by Sunday. Have a great and safe Weekend !