Take it easy !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Our region is experiencing some of the hottest and most humid conditions we have seen this season. Real feel conditions will likely exceed 100 degrees. Meanwhile we are tracking a cold front that is expected to cause scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Once the front moves though, we will clear but still remain steamy. Have a great and safe Weekend .!
Today: Mix of clouds and sun, showers and storms, High: low 90s
Tonight: Evening showers and storms, clearing, Low: around 70
Saturday:Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Sunday: Partly sunny, scattered storm, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Monday: Partly sunny, scattered storms, High:upper 90s...Low: low 70s
Tuesday: Partly sunny, showers and storms, High: mid 90s...Low: low 70s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered storms, High: low 90s...Low: low 70s
Thurday: Mostly cloudy, showers and storms, High: around 90...Low: mid 60s
