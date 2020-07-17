Police: Inmate mistakenly released from jail after providing false information

PRINCE GEORGE, Va. (WWBT) - Police say an inmate was mistakenly released from jail after providing false information.
On July 17 at 1:57 a.m., Prince George County Police responded to Riverside Regional Jail located on 500 Folar Trail.
According to jail authorities, the inmate, identified as Juan Pelaez-Marroquin, 20, of Chesterfield, was incarcerated at Riverside Regional Jail and awaiting sentencing.
Police say in Jan., Marroquin pleaded guilty and was convicted of two charges of forcible sodomy in Chesterfield County.
Authorities say Marroquin is wanted for felony escape after a search of the immediate area met with negative results.
Marroquin is described as 5′9″ with brown eyes and brown hair weighing 180 pounds.
Anyone with information should contact the Prince George County Police Department at 804-733-2773 or Crime Solvers at 804-733-2777.
