LOCKN’ music festival adds new safety rules

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - LOCKN’ music festival has announced new safety protocols to keep festival goers safe.
Organizers had already postponed the event that was set for June to the weekend of October 2-4. Now, the thousands who normally attend will all have to wear masks and have health screenings.
The crowd will be sectioned off for physical distancing, with limits on the sections that are first-come, first served. The festival will also have cashless transactions and additional hand washing stations.
Camping will be limited to car and tent only with increased distancing and designated walkways.
