Hotter Weekend with Sparse Rain Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville has now broken the record of 90+ degree days in a row. Friday was the 22nd day in a row of at least 90° at the Charlottesville, Albemarle Airport. No sign of the heat wave breaking anytime soon.
There have been a few temporary heat busting showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon and early evening with a weak cold front. That activity will shift to the southeast tonight.
Most, if not all of the region will be storm free Saturday. Isolated rain chance for mainly the Shenandoah Valley later on Sunday. Hot temperatures remain all weekend into next week.
Highs in the 90s and even 100 degrees in the shade on Monday! The heat index, or feels like temperatures will be near or exceed 100 degrees at times during the afternoon into next week.
A better scattered shower and thunderstorm returns to the region mid to late next week.
Friday night: A lingering shower or thunderstorm. Most the the showers, downpours and thunderstorms shift away this evening to the south and southeast. Mostly to partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows lower 70s for central Virginia. Mid to upper 60s for the Shenandoah Valley.
Saturday: Hot sunshine and humid. Highs in the 90s. Feeling hotter with the heat index.
Saturday night: Partly cloudy, mild and muggy. Lows in the 70s.
Sunday: Becoming partly sunny. Hot and humid. Isolated shower/storm chance. Mainly for the Blue Ridge Mountains and Shenandoah Valley in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the 90s. Feeling hotter with the relative humidity. Lows in the 70s.
Monday and Tuesday: Hazy, very hot and humid. Highs 95 to 100 degrees! Feeling closer to 105 degrees with the heat index! Isolated shower/storm risk. Lows in the 70s.
Wednesday through Friday: Partly sunny, hot and tropical. Scattered shower and thunderstorm chance. Highs in the 90s. Lows in the 70s.
