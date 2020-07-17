Black Women Matter demonstration underway at the Albemarle County Office Building

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you plan to be in downtown Charlottesville tonight, expect some traffic backups due to a demonstration.
A Black Women Matter protest got underway around 6 p.m. at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. The Black Women Matter noise demonstration brings Black women to the center of the Defund The Police discussion.
The event plans to highlight the voices of Black women in discussions about defunding the police and different social services like education and childcare. Black women will speak and share their stories and perspectives.
