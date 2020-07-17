Black Women Matter demonstration held in Charlottesville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - More than a hundred people took part in a Black Women Matter protest that got underway around 6 p.m. at the Albemarle County Office Building on McIntire Road. Demonstrators then marched to the Court Square area.
The Black Women Matter noise demonstration brings Black women to the center of the Defund The Police discussion. The event highlighted the voices of Black women in discussions about defunding the police and different social services like education and childcare. Black women spoke and shared their stories and perspectives.
The noise demonstration was designed for people to listen to, and amplify Black women’s voices.
“I kind of want to cry because I’m so incredibly amazed, not only by what you see here in Charlottesville but across the country,” said Jayla Hart, a third-year University of Virginia student who attended the event. “Black women are speaking up.
Hart was so happy to see the voices of Black women elevated.
“I tell people: ‘when Black women are free, when Black lives are free, everyone is free,‘” Hart said.
She was one of many who came to the Black Women Matter noise demonstration that started in front of the Albemarle County Office Building and went toward Court Square. The message today was a little different than in previous protests in central Virginia.
“Oftentimes when we’re talking about Black Lives Matter, we think primarily Black men, and we don’t really think about the Black women of the movement,” said Elexus Mays. “So I think it’s important that we just give them a chance to highlight their struggles.”
There were chants and speeches about different struggles Black women have faced. Lauryn Reese was arrested at a protest in Washington, D.C., and has since attended protests in northern Virginia, and now central Virginia.
“I was only in there 17 hours and I was starved and degraded and felt like less than a human,” Reese said. “And I knew that I needed to do more.”
The attendees said the action can’t stop at this demonstration, but it needs to continue by sharing their stories and listening to other Black women.
