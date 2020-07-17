Atlantic 10 Conference postpones fall sports

By NBC12 Newsroom | July 17, 2020 at 1:27 PM EDT - Updated July 17 at 1:42 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Atlantic 10 Conference has announced that fall sports and A-10 championships have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The canceled sports include men and women’s:

  • Soccer
  • Field hockey
  • Cross country
  • Volleyball
  • Golf
  • Tennis
  • Swimming and diving
  • Rowing
  • Baseball
  • Softball
  • Lacrosse

Schedules for winter sports, other than swimming and diving fall sports, will remain unchanged at this time.

Details on the rescheduling of contests and championships will be announced at a later date.

“The assurance of continued safety for all athletics teams and our campus communities will always remain as our top priority,” A-10 Commissioner, Bernadette V. McGlade said.

The league says it will conduct a competitive schedule for fall sports in the 2021 spring semester.

