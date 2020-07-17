Atlantic 10 Conference postpones fall sports

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Atlantic 10 Conference has announced that fall sports and A-10 championships have been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The canceled sports include men and women’s:
- Soccer
- Field hockey
- Cross country
- Volleyball
- Golf
- Tennis
- Swimming and diving
- Rowing
- Baseball
- Softball
- Lacrosse
Schedules for winter sports, other than swimming and diving fall sports, will remain unchanged at this time.
Details on the rescheduling of contests and championships will be announced at a later date.
“The assurance of continued safety for all athletics teams and our campus communities will always remain as our top priority,” A-10 Commissioner, Bernadette V. McGlade said.
The league says it will conduct a competitive schedule for fall sports in the 2021 spring semester.
