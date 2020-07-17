Albemarle County to give away free face masks

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - People living in Albemarle County who still need a mask can get one for free any day next week.
County staff are once again handing out free face coverings for people to use during the Coronavirus pandemic. It’s totally contactless - drive up and they’ll place the mask in your passenger seat.
The schedule is:
- Monday - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Greenwood Community Center
- Tuesday - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Free Union Country School
- Wednesday - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Barracks West
- Thursday - 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Covenant School on Hickory Street
- Friday - 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Crossroad County Story and 2 p.m.-6 p.m. Yancey School Community Center
