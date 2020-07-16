17-year-old Tatum Walsh wins 95th VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Seventeen-year-old Tatum Walsh defeated medalist Julie Shin 5 & 3 to win the 95th VSGA Women’s Amateur Championship on Thursday at Roanoke Country Club.
The victory is the first major win for the Midlothian-native, and it’s the second year in a row a junior player has won the match play tournament.
“Nerves are there, you just have to contain them in some way,” says Walsh. “This is pretty big. I have the Junior Girls tournament next week, and they Stroke Play, so those are up there too. I’m excited for those two. This gives me some confidence into those.”
Walsh is currently verbally committed to James Madison University, and will join the team after she graduates high school in 2021.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.