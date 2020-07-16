Waynesboro releases master plan for South River Preserve Project

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - Waynesboro Parks and Recreation has released a preliminary master plan for the South River Preserve Project. It's been six months in the making and is available for public review.
The 15-acre project right at the gateway to downtown Waynesboro aims to restore wildlife habitat, improve water quality, and provide river access and recreational opportunities.
$2.4 million in Natural Resource Damage Assessment and Restoration Funding (NRDAR) from the Dupont Fund will pay for the restoration.
The lead design architect says the South River Preserve has the potential to be a model for mercury damaged sites.
“What we’ve tried to do with the master plan is blend a lot of elements that may not be here like the Natural History Museum or different elements that we can build out over the time,” state Director of Waynesboro Parks and Recreation, Dwayne Jones said. “But we really think that we’ve got a solid plan for habitat restoration and really blending a public active park with habitat restoration.”
A presentation of the master plan for the South River Preserve is available, as well as information for feedback and questions at https://www.waynesboro.va.us/972/South-River-Preserve.
