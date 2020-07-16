VSP investigating fatal crash in Fauquier County

FAUQUIER COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia State Police are investigating a three-vehicle crash in Fauquier County that killed two people Wednesday, July 15.
The crash happened around 2 :30 p.m. on Route 28, near Casanova Road, and VSP says alcohol is being considered a factor.
Investigators say a 2007 Saturn Vue crossed the center line and collided head-on with a 2016 Toyota Rav-4. The impact caused the Saturn to also collide with a 2015 Ford F-150. Both the Toyota and Ford ran off the side of the roadway and hit a fence.
The driver of the Saturn, 61-year-old Andrew W. Garland of Charlottesville, died at the scene of the crash. Garland was wearing a seat belt.
His passenger, 52-year-old Leroy F. Smith of Palmyra, also died at the scene. Smith was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the Toyota, a 31-year-old woman from Remington, suffered serious injuries and was flown to a hospital in Fairfax. Investigators say she was wearing a seat belt. A 2-year-old girl in the Toyota was not injured. Police say she was in a proper child restraint.
The driver of the Ford, a 35-year-old man from Boston, Virginia suffered minor injuries in the crash. He was transported to Fauquier Hospital. He was wearing a seat belt.
07/16/20 Release from Virginia State Police
VSP's Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.
VSP was assisted by the Fauquier Sheriff’s Office, Fauquier County Fire and EMS, and VDOT.
