VEC addresses unemployment benefit concerns, launch of new federal benefits program

“As members of the Virginia General Assembly, our top priority is constituent service and representing our constituents to the best of our ability,” the legislators wrote in the letter. “In regular times, our offices can work with state agency liaisons fairly seamlessly to provide a resolution for a constituent issue. However, this pandemic, coupled with the astronomical number of new benefit claims, has highlighted some problems that, in turn, have made it harder for our offices to fulfill our duties to our constituents. Specifically, these problems include inaccessibility of the VEC via phone or online, a lack of initial or follow up communication with claimants, the use of a complicated and outdated online system, and an overall lack of transparency with claimants throughout the process. To this last point, most of the constituents that we hear from begin their stories by simply asking what the status of their claim is as they have been unable to determine this on their own.”