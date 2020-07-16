UVA aids in creation of tool to collect COVID-19 data

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - There is a new tool in the commonwealth to collect coronavirus-related information, and it has a University of Virginia tie.
The Integrated Translational Health Institute of Virginia has a health status registry, which was created in close collaboration with the Virginia Department of Health (VDH).
The project collects self-reported data from people impacted by COVID-19, and gives UVA an important tracking resource.
The goal is to highlight inequalities, and help create public policy.
“Being able to leverage and collaborate where VDH is strong in terms of having the access to the epidemiological data, and the ability to implement programs. It’s just a natural linkage for us to partner with research institutions who have the ability to develop surveys, and also to reach out to community to collect information,” Sable K. Nelson Dyer with VDH said.
Only researchers who have permission can gain access to the information collected.
