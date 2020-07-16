‘Skill machine’ company drops lawsuit against Charlottesville commonwealth’s attorney

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A new state senate bill now makes “skill machines” legal in Charlottesville.
Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania had previously stated that these machines were illegal. Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment (QVS) later filed a lawsuit against Platania.
In a statement released Thursday, July 16, QVS says it is dropping the lawsuit since the new state law is delaying the regulation and taxing of these machines until July 2021.
“We are pleased that this case could be resolved outside of the courtroom, and we remain committed to complying with all laws governing skill games, including regulations from the Virginia Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority,” the company said in Thursday’s statement.
A majority of the tax money from skill machines is set go to Virginia’s coronavirus relief fund. QVS says some of the revenue will also go to localities where its games are located.
Plantania says he will enforce the new law as written, and not share his personal thoughts on its enactment.
07/16/2020 Release from the Queen of Virginia Skill & Entertainment:
Skill games help support thousands of small businesses across the Commonwealth with much-needed tax revenue. The majority of the proceeds from the new state tax on skill game terminals will benefit Virginia’s COVID-19 Relief Fund to assist those small businesses and protect people’s housing, as well as sustain nursing homes and other health care providers.
Additionally, a portion of the revenue will go to municipalities where our games are located. We are proud to partner with the Commonwealth, local governments, and small businesses during this time of great need.
