Petersburg police investigating hit-and-run crash that toppled WWI monument

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that toppled a World War I Monument.
Police responded to the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard for a vehicle crash around 10:35 a.m. Thursday
Officers located an unoccupied SUV that had struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War I monument.
The city is arranging a crane to turn the monument upright; roads in the area will be closed during that work.
Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle involved should contact Petersburg police at 804-732-4222.
