Petersburg police investigating hit-and-run crash that toppled WWI monument

By NBC12 Newsroom | July 16, 2020 at 1:06 PM EDT - Updated July 16 at 2:46 PM

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - Petersburg police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that toppled a World War I Monument.

Police responded to the intersection of South Sycamore Street and North Boulevard for a vehicle crash around 10:35 a.m. Thursday

Officers located an unoccupied SUV that had struck and toppled the Dough Boy World War I monument.

The Dough Boy World War I monument was toppled during a hit-and-run crash in Petersburg Thursday, July 15. (Source: Petersburg Police - Twitter)

The city is arranging a crane to turn the monument upright; roads in the area will be closed during that work.

Anyone with information about the crash or vehicle involved should contact Petersburg police at 804-732-4222.

