People seeking assistance at Charlottesville Workforce Center facing long wait times

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Unemployment is frustrating enough, but now people are having to wait hours for some in-person help.
The Charlottesville Workforce Center is meeting with people individually on a first-come-first served basis from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m Tuesday through Friday.
Slots are limited, so people like James Lowry arrived hours early to fix unemployment applications and other issues to no avail.
“I’m pissed off,” Lowry said. “I have not gotten a check it in two months. I went through my savings, went through my checking, and I got nothing else. So that’s why I come here and they said there’s nothing I can do.”
Virginia Career Works representative Tom Gillette tells NBC 29 that he wishes they could “wave a magic wand” and make the process smoother, but employees at the center are simply doing the best they can.
